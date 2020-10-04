President Trump positive is a red alert for World Travel and Tourism

President Donald Trump and his wife Melanie Trump are both positive for Coronavirus. President Trump may have been positive at the debate with the Democratic Presidential Candidate Vice President Joe Biden Luckily Vice president Biden was tested negative twice, and so was US Vice President Pence.

What is National Security Implementation? This is a true Red Alert considering the people a president meets.

Open Florida for business, specifically tourism business. Making masks not required and reopening US travel destinations. This was all election talk and overnight may move to a different dimension.

We all know the tweets, we all know the background.

US President Trump gets tested for COVID-19 constantly. Anyone who wants to talk to him gets tested. It was the reasoning the president didn’t think he needed to be worried.

This all changed today. The United States failed in keeping the most protected person safe. COVID 19 has no boundaries that can be set by men.

Breaking news is President Donald Trump and the First Lady are COVID-19 positive and so is a growing list of people close to the president and the White House.



This is shocking not only for the US government and the American People but an eye-opener to political leaders in the United States and anywhere in the world. It may give a second thought when focusing on restarting an economy. Will it go so far to put health over financial gain, most likely not.

It will be seen if also the Florida Governor Ron DeSantis may get up and make wearing a mask is the law in Florida. It didn’t happen yet.

Will this situation delay the reopening of Hawaii Tourism again? It doesn’t look like it will.

Just days ago President Trump claimed we’re at the end of the epidemic and now he, his wife, staff, and others connected him are diagnosed with Coronavirus.

This is bad news for tourism, or perhaps good news for the travel and tourism industry encouraging leaders to put health over economics.

