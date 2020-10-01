Seychelles Tourism Board launches a promotional campaign on eDreams in Italy

The Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) office in Italy launched a promotional campaign on the prominent online travel agency eDreams on Friday, September 25, 2020.

Talking the beautiful destination closer to its audience, while remaining up-to-date in their approach the STB team in Italy seized the partnering opportunity with the eDreams travel agency to increase visibility amongst travelers surfing the web.

The dedicated campaign, which includes banners on the eDreams homepage and a dedicated microsite to gather all the info and offers available in Seychelles, now incites the curiosity of eDreams users with amazing images of its captivating beaches and sumptuous natural beauty.

Speaking about the initiative, Ms Monette Rose, STB DIRECTOR – Italy, Turkey, Greece, Israel & the Mediterranean stated that the campaign has been launched at an opportune time as it is approaching the time where European tourists make plans for holidays.

“Following the excitement that came with the release of the recent online campaign ‘Experience Seychelles; our home, your sanctuary’ launched by the STB, the team in Italy is building on the momentum to promote the destination further to the Italian Market through this powerful online platform and to help boost the bookings towards the archipelago,” said Ms Rose.

eDreams was founded in 2000 in the Silicon Valley and then moved to Spain to be launched in the Spanish and Italian markets. eDreams is one of Europe’s largest online travel agency group, with gross bookings of 3.9 billion euro, and more than 14 million customers worldwide.

The Seychelles islands is open to the Italian visitors and STB and other local stakeholders are putting in place many initiatives to encourage safe travel for visitors as part of the restart of tourism for the destination.

