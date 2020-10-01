Seychelles Tourism Joins Perseverance Secondary School Celebration

The Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) joined with Perseverance Secondary School in a celebration commemorating World Tourism Day in a one-day exhibition promoting the hospitality industry on Friday, September 25, 2020.

The small fair, hosted by the Perseverance school in collaboration with Hilton Seychelles, also saw the participation of the Seychelles Tourism Academy.

A strong delegation comprising of staff from the STB Headquarters and the Trade and Visitors services attended in the aim of forging young minds for a potential career in tourism.

Delivering an inspiring speech at the event was STB Chief Executive, Mrs. Sherin Francis, bringing a hopeful message to the students by emphasizing that amidst trying times the potential of the tourism industry

The STB staff provided information about the destination and the STB as an organization increasing students’ interest in joining the industry and their inspiration to help towards reviving tourism.

STB Deputy Chief Executive, Ms. Jenifer Sinon, was invited by the school to make a presentation to the Secondary students about STB, its functions, mission and how each department work in close collaboration to achieving the company’s goals. Keeping our youth in the loop about what goes on behind the scenes may spark an interest they did not know they possessed.

Also present were some members of STB Team, representing some of the company’s departments, who united to share the joys and beauty of working in such a dynamic and essential industry with the future workforce of Seychelles.

STB representatives included Mr. Michel Agrippine, Director of Print and Production; Ms. Sylvianne Nicette, Officer in Trade and Visitors services; Ms. Christina Cecile, Destination Marketing Executive; and Ms. Marie-Julie Stephen Senior PR Officer from the STB News Bureau.

It was apparent by the number of questions that the team’s stories flared a certain passion and interest in the tourism and hospitality industry.

Educating the future generation about the industry’s significance and the bountiful career opportunities waiting to be explored beyond the usual hotel management jobs is a vital step in ensuring the Seychelles Tourism Industry remains in the global limelight.

