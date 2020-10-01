Anguilla Begins Bubble Concept in Phase Two Reopening

Anguilla’s Ministry of Tourism is preparing for Phase Two of the tourism reopening, slated to start on November 1, 2020. In Phase Two, hotels and resorts, along with the villas, have been added into the approved and certified accommodations mix for visitors to the island. Furthermore, the government is introducing the bubble concept, which allows properties to safely offer their guests access to a variety of approved amenities, services, and activities while they stay in place. These vary by property but may include watersports, select indoor and outdoor games, beach yoga, and other activities, provided that they are implemented in accordance with general COVID 19 protocols, such as social distancing, sanitizing and hygiene practices.

A revised fee schedule has also been introduced to help offset the steep costs of managing the re-entry protocols and procedures. For visitors staying at a pre-approved property, for a period of less than three months, the fees listed below are effective immediately:

5 DAYS OR LESS

Individual Traveler: US$300

Couple: US$500

Family: Main applicant US$300 + US$250 per additional family member.

6 DAYS TO 3 MONTHS (90 DAYS)

Individual Traveler: US$400

Couple: US$600 + US$250 per additional family member.

Family: Main applicant US$400 + US$250 per additional family member.

This fee covers two (2) tests per person, surveillance and costs associated with the additional public health presence.

For extended stays of over 3 months and up to 12 months, the original fees still apply, as follows:

3 MONTHS TO 12 MONTHS

Individual Traveler: US$ 2,000

Family (4 persons): US$ 3,000 + US$ 250 per additional family member.

Family: Main Applicant + three (3) dependents.

A Dependent:

a. a child or step-child under the age of 26 years;

b. any other relative who is, by reason of age or any infirmity of body or mind, wholly dependent on that person for his/her subsistence.

This fee covers two (2) tests per person, surveillance and costs associated with the additional public health presence, the cost of extended immigration time/entry and a digital work permit.

All fees are payable only on approval of the travel application.

In June 2020, Anguilla was categorized by the World Health Organization (WHO) as having “no cases” of COVID-19. Anguilla currently has the classification of “No Travel Health Notice: Very Low Risk for COVID-19” from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/map-and-travel-notices.html).

To date, there are no active or suspected cases on the island, and to ensure that this remains the case, there is no change to the entry requirements. A negative test result obtained three to five days prior to arrival along with travel health insurance that covers COVID-related treatment is required, and all visitors will be given a PCR test on arrival. A second test will be administered on day 10 of their visit, for those originating from low-risk countries, and on day 14 for guests arriving from higher-risk countries. Once a negative result is returned after the second test, guests are then free to explore the island.

Travel Applications are being accepted online at the Anguilla Tourist Board’s website; a concierge will guide each applicant through the process. The site provides visitors with everything they need to know about the application process as well as experiencing life in Anguilla.

For information on Anguilla please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: www.IvisitAnguilla.com; follow us on Facebook: Facebook.com/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; Twitter: @Anguilla_Trsm, Hashtag: #MyAnguilla.

For the most recent guidelines, updates and information on Anguilla’s response to effectively containing the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit www.beatcovid19.ai .

About Anguilla

Tucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines, to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination.

Anguilla lies just off the beaten path, so it has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet because it can be conveniently reached from two major gateways: Puerto Rico and St. Martin, and by private air, it’s a hop and a skip away.

Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Anguilla is Beyond Extraordinary.

More news about Anguilla

#rebuildingtravel