Ukraine International Airlines adjusting October flight schedule

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) postpones the start of flights Kyiv-Brussels-Kyiv and Kyiv-Dusseldorf-Kyiv until October 24, 2020. UIA will also temporarily suspend flights Kharkiv-Tel-Aviv-Kharkiv from October, 4 and Dnipro-Tel-Aviv-Dnipro from October, 8. The revision of the flight schedule at the end of summer navigation is associated with a decrease in traffic on these European destinations due to the transition to the autumn-winter low season for aviation. The decision was also influenced by restrictions on crossing Israel’s borders from September, 25 to October, 11.

These circumstances also led to a revision of frequencies on several more flights:

flights Kyiv-Tel-Aviv-Kyiv will be operated with the exclusion of the frequency on Tuesdays, respectively the other frequencies according to the schedule on Mondays, on Wednesdays, on Thursdays and on Sundays;

flights Odesa-Tel-Aviv-Odesa will be operated on Thursdays.

In the future, UIA will monitor the situation in these areas and will do everything possible to ensure that passengers are immediately able to use the relevant flights to reduce the quarantine requirements of foreign countries.