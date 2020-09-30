New Truck Parking Lot Being Built in CargoCity South

Today, Fraport AG began construction of a new truck parking lot at Frankfurt Airport’s CargoCity South. The roughly 14,500-square-meter lot is located within the airport’s operational area near Airport Gate 32 in the southern part of Frankfurt Airport (FRA). The new lot will provide space for another 61 trucks, bringing the total truck parking spaces available at CargoCity South to 135. The plans also include state-of-the-art sanitary facilities with shower rooms for the drivers. The parking lot will take around one year to build and is set to be operational by the end of 2021.

Max Philipp Conrady, head of Fraport AG’s Cargo Infrastructure and Development unit, said: “The dedicated truck parking area will further expand parking capacity in CargoCity South. It will provide ample space and modern facilities, as well as improve cargo processes for all partners in this busy area. The coronavirus pandemic has once again demonstrated that CargoCity South is an important transshipment hub for vital goods. We believe that the airfreight sector will continue to be pivotal for the distribution of key products from around the globe. This is why we wish to quickly put in place the additional parking spaces so we can offer our customers even better service.”

Shipping and logistics companies sometimes have to wait for their truck time slot until they can access the relevant logistics warehouse in CargoCity South. In the future, they can bridge the time either at the existing truck parking lot close to Airport Gate 31 or at the new parking lot now under construction at Airport Gate 32.

This parking facility will be equipped with five barrier gates for vehicles entering or exiting. The sanitary rooms will be free to use for parking lot customers. The overall construction cost is expected to be in the low single-digit million euro range. In addition to the truck parking spaces, the new lot will also provide 23 spaces for cars and 2 for buses. These spaces will be separated from the truck area by a fence in order to allow access from the public area of CargoCity South.