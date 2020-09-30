US Travel announces new dates for IPW 2021 in Las Vegas

The U.S. Travel Association today announced that IPW, its annual international inbound travel trade show, will be a live, in-person event held in Las Vegas from September 18-22, 2021.

The September dates are revised from previously released 2021 event dates. U.S. Travel, together with premier sponsor Brand USA and our hosts, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Travel Nevada, secured later dates to provide additional time for international long-haul travel to the United States to broadly resume.

“Next year’s IPW will reunite the global travel community and be the keystone for safely rebuilding international travel to the United States,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. “While IPW will look a bit different next year, expect it to be the turning point for the all-important inbound travel sector.

“We are grateful for the support and flexibility of our many sponsors and attendees, both in the U.S. and around the world, and we can’t wait to see everyone in Las Vegas next September.”

“As the nation’s destination marketing organization, Brand USA values IPW because it is the single largest gathering of the global network of stakeholders dedicated to driving travel to the USA,” said Christopher Thompson, Brand USA president and CEO. “We look forward to reconnecting face-to-face with industry colleagues and welcoming the world back to the diverse destinations and experiences across the United States. We will see you in Las Vegas in 2021.”

“IPW is crucial to reviving international travel, and we’re pleased that the U.S. Travel Association is dedicated to holding an in-person show in Las Vegas next September,” said Steve Hill, CEO/President of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “These new dates will allow greater flexibility for attendees and will ensure the best possible experience for a successful and productive trade show. We look forward to welcoming delegates to the new West Hall expansion at the Las Vegas Convention Center as well as showcasing new and exciting developments throughout the destination.”

U.S. Travel plans to open registration for IPW exhibitors in mid-November. IPW buyer and media registration will open in early 2021.

IPW 2021 will be held in the newly constructed West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Planning for IPW show floor and media marketplace activities, as well as related official events, is underway by the IPW Host Committee.

IPW is the country’s leading international inbound travel trade show, driving $5.5 billion in future travel to the United States. At IPW, travel buyers (including international tour operators, wholesalers and receptive operators) meet face-to-face with sellers of U.S. travel product (representing accommodations, destinations, attractions, retail, transportation companies and more), transacting business that would otherwise be generated only through an exhaustive number of around-the-world trips. Additional information about IPW 2021 will be available in the coming weeks.