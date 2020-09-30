Singapore relaxes border restrictions, allows visitors from New Zealand and Brunei in

Singapore authorities announced that visitors from New Zealand and Brunei are now allowed to travel to and from the island city-state.

Visitors from Brunei or New Zealand, who have remained in the country in the last consecutive 14 days prior to their visit to Singapore, will not have to serve a stay-home notice upon arrival. Instead, they will undergo a COVID-19 test upon arrival at the airport and will only be allowed to travel in Singapore after receiving a negative test result.

Visitors from Brunei and New Zealand will need to apply for an Air Travel Pass between seven and 30 days before their intended date of arrival in Singapore. They will also be responsible for their medical bills should they require medical treatment for COVID-19 while in Singapore.

The stay-home notice period for visitors from Australia (excluding Victoria state), Macau, mainland China, Taiwan, Vietnam and Malaysia will be shortened from the current 14 days to seven days. They will also be tested for COVID-19 before the end of their stay-home notice at their place of residence.