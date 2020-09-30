Tourism Minister inaugurates new Uganda Tourism Board Directors

Uganda’s Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Hon. Col. (Rtd) Tom R. Butime today inaugurated the 4th Board of Directors of the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) at the ceremony held at the Mestil Hotel.

During his congratulatory remarks, the Hon. Minister tasked the members of the new Board to lead the fast-tracking of the sector recovery from the impacts of COVID-19.

“The pandemic has more or less leveled the ground for competition and it’s now our duty to claim our due share of the market as all destinations struggle to rebuild themselves from the COVID-19 mess.”

The Minister also called for no further delay of Brand Destination Uganda, stating that there is no way we can position ourselves without branding the destination.

“Every citizen must appreciate and promote the brand. This way, we shall turn all Ugandans into destination ambassadors.”

The Hon Minister then inaugurated the team appointed to constitute the 4th Board of Directors of Uganda Tourism Board, mostly composed of the previous board members, effective today, September 30, 2020 for a period of three years, as follows:

1. Hon. Daudi Migereko, the Chairperson of the Board representing(Hoteliers/Investors)

2. Dr. Katende Suleiman, Member representing Uganda Tourism Association

3. Mrs. Suzan Muhwezi Kabonero, member representing Hospitality/Accomodation

providers

4. Mr. Kirya Eddy, Member representing Association of Uganda Tour Operators

5. Ms. Biriggwa Yewagnesh Mamo Yogi, Member representing Private Aviation industry

6. Mr. Lyazi Vivian, Member representing the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and

Antiquities

7. Mr. Mwanja Paul, Member representing the Ministry of Finance, Planning and

Economic Development

8. Mr. Chemonges Mongea Sabila, Member representing Uganda Wildlife Authority

9. Mr. Ronald Kagwa, Member representing National Planning Authority

10. Mr. Al-Hajji Eng. Sooma Ayub, Member representing Civil Aviation Authority

11. Ms Lilly Ajarova, the Chief Executive Officer, Ex-officio Member and Secretary to the Board