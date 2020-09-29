Southwest Airlines committed to increasing diversity in leadership

Southwest Airlines Co. today reinforced a continued commitment to putting People first and championing an inclusive workplace for all Employees. In a video message for the Company's Employees, Chairman of the Board & Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly shared, "Our diversity & inclusion journey began long before this summer's increased focus on racial injustice and has always been rooted in our Southwest Way Values: specifically, how we show up individually, how we treat each other, how we work as a Team, and how we will succeed as a Company." Southwest long has been committed to diversity and inclusion,