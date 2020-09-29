Trinidad and Tobago Carnival even BIGGER in 2022

We are working to ensure Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival remains at the forefront of the global Carnival landscape. These are the words by the Hon Randall Mitchell, the Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Arts of Trinidad and Tobago.

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts will continue to engage stakeholders to explore how Trinidad and Tobago can retain its time and space on the international Carnival calendar to solidify this country’s position as the home of Carnival.

Hon Randall Mitchell

“We will continue to prioritize the nation’s health over short-term economic gains. But we also recognize what Carnival means to Trinidad and Tobago, therefore, the Ministry will continue its dialogue with the major stakeholders to envisage a celebration which honors those traditions and adheres to health protocols,” stated the Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, the Honourable Randall Mitchell.

On Monday 28 September 2020 Prime Minister Dr the Honourable Keith Rowley announced that Trinidad and Tobago will not host Carnival 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Mitchell agreed that it cannot be business as usual and it is critical that everyone’s health and safety is not jeopardized.

Over the past few weeks, the Ministry has been in discussions with key Carnival stakeholders and the National Carnival Commission (NCC). During these meetings it was clear that there is a need for Trinidad and Tobago to retain its place on the international Carnival calendar to ensure future economic and social benefits and to solidify our position as the home of Carnival.

“Trinidad and Tobago must take the lead and provide the world with a benchmark to follow for how such a festival can still hold worldwide attention. It is imperative that whatever is envisaged takes into consideration our new normal without flouting any of the health guidelines in place,” stated Minister Mitchell.

Trinidad and Tobago successfully hosted the recent Caribbean Premier League, CPL 2020 cricket tournament which provided a blueprint for staging large-scale events during the pandemic. The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts and its stakeholders will apply the lessons learned from that experience to other tourism and cultural events.

The Ministry is working to ensure Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival remains at the forefront of the global Carnival landscape, and will lay the foundation for an even bigger and better Carnival 2022.