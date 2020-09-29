Costa Rica air border opens for tourists from Mexico and Ohio

Citizens and residents of Mexico, the third largest tourism market for Costa Rica, will be permitted to enter the country by air beginning October 1, as long as they comply with the widely disclosed and well-known immigration requirements.

Jamaican tourists will also be permitted to enter, and California residents have been reconfirmed. Additionally, Ohio has been added to the list of U.S. states allowed to visit the national territory starting next month.

The news was announced by Gustavo J. Segura, Costa Rica Tourism Minister, this Thursday at a press conference.

“The update is a result of the gradual and sustained opening in international tourism and with the controlled risk that we have managed to reactivate the country’s economy and boost the tourism sector,” said the Minister.

Mexico is a nearby market with excellent connectivity, which generates more than 97,000 visitors a year, making it the third largest tourism market for Costa Rica. As for Jamaica, in 2019, 1,180 residents of the country visited Costa Rica.

As of today, 21 US states are gradually permitted to enter. These states currently have an epidemiological condition similar to or lower levels of contagion to those of Costa Rica:

As of September 1: Connecticut, District of Columbia, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Vermont and Virginia.

• As of September 15: Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Washington and Wyoming.

• Beginning October 1: California and Ohio.

“I urge companies in the tourism sector to continue to comprehensively adopt prevention protocols. I ask national and international tourists to be vigilant that this is the case, and also to comply with the sanitary measures themselves when visiting Costa Rica,” said the Minister.

Authorization for the entry of California residents is particularly important for Guanacaste, as well as other nearby regions that will benefit.