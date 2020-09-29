Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts announces three new properties

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts today announced three new properties with the latest San Francisco, Madrid and Tokyo openings.

The new Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco at Embarcadero officially opens on October 1st. This will be the brand’s second property in the city and is located near the Embarcadero area in the Financial District, just steps away from major international businesses, Michelin-starred restaurants, luxury shopping in Union Square, and many walkable neighborhoods.

Now open as of September 25th as the first Four Seasons in Spain – Four Seasons Hotel Madrid, is located in the heart of the capital featuring a new dining concept by celebrated, Spanish chef, Dani Garcia.

Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi opened on September 1st and is located in Tokyo’s oldest neighborhood, just steps away to the Imperial Palace. The all-new, thoroughly modern hotel marks the second Four Seasons in the city.