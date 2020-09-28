Award-winning MarryCaribbean.com/GlobalBridalGroup.com Collaborate on Exclusive Partnership with Sylma Brown

Marry Caribbean’s Chief Executive Officer Jacqueline Johnson, has announced that Sylma Brown has joined the platform in an exclusive partnership.

Sylma brings to the Global Bridal Group/MarryCaribbean.com over three decades of executive experience in the Caribbean tourism industry in which her involvement and expertise spanned a wide variety of roles. “I’m thrilled that Ms. Brown has joined our team as Chief Operating Officer. Her professional work ethic and unparalleled expertise are crucial qualities that we want represented at the company. She shares our commitment to achieving our goals and will contribute to the success of our agency,” stated Jacqueline Johnson.

Among other highlights, as Acting Director General for the Caribbean Tourism Association (CTA), Sylma was instrumental in creating and introducing of the award-winning Caribbean Village concept at the ITB in Berlin and World Travel Market in London. As Director of Marketing, the Americas, at the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), she spearheaded the organization’s most successful regional conferences and Caribbean Weeks in New York and Canada. As Director, CTO-USA, Inc., she collaborated with industry leaders to develop marketing initiatives that provided greater visibility for the region across the United States, Latin America and Canada.

“Sylma brings a treasure trove of knowledge, expertise and enthusiasm to her new position with the Global Bridal Group,” said Melanie Reffes, Editorial Director, Global Bridal Group/MarryCaribbean.com. “Her dedication to and support of Caribbean tourism is unrivalled, her creativity limitless and her marketing and leadership skills exceptional. We warmly welcome Sylma to the team as we look forward to spotlighting the Caribbean romance market with brand new and forward-thinking initiatives, publications, campaigns, and promotions.”

A graduate of City University of New York’s Baruch College, Sylma has won awards for long and dedicated service, mentoring and leadership in the industry and the Diaspora. During her career, she has served on several industry boards including the CTO Scholarship Foundation, with which she is still involved. She has also demonstrated her developmental and service oriented focus through her leadership of the CTO internship program which helped to nurture the next generation of tourism professionals.

“I am delighted to be given the opportunity to add my talent to that of the guru in the wedding industry, Jacqueline Johnson, and excited to work alongside her. Weddings and Honeymoons do not take a break so I look forward to a formidable partnership that will make an impactful difference to our customers and clients in the Caribbean and the global wedding and honeymoon marketplace,” stated Sylma Brown.

About the Global Bridal Group (GBG)

The Global Bridal Group is an award-winning multi-media company that harnesses a unique marketing approach to heighten visibility and brand exposure. The Group offers strategic consultation in the development of the bridal market and provides comprehensive bridal and honeymoon guidance through interactive-target marketing. Its subsidiary, MarryCarribean.com, provides Wedding Market solutions to destinations, hotels and service providers, internationally, and has been recognized as the “World’s Best Wedding Website” by the Shanghai Travelers Club – China.

