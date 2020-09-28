2020 Best Cities for Vegetarians & Vegans announced

With October 1 being World Vegetarian Day and November 1 being World Vegan Day, and with synthetic meat products receiving a sales bump due to COVID-19 meat shortages, industry experts today released new report on 2020’s Best Cities for Vegans & Vegetarians.

To determine the best and cheapest places for following a plant-based diet, analysts compared the 100 largest cities across 16 key indicators of vegan- and vegetarian-friendliness. The data set ranges from the share of restaurants serving meatless options to the cost of groceries for vegetarians to salad shops per capita.

Top 20 Cities for Vegans & Vegetarians

Portland, OR 11. Lexington-Fayette, KY Los Angeles, CA 12. Tampa, FL San Francisco, CA 13. San Diego, CA Orlando, FL 14. Irving, TX Seattle, WA 15. Atlanta, GA Miami, FL 16. Lincoln, NE Boise, ID 17. Chicago, IL Fort Wayne, IN 18. St. Paul, MN Oakland, CA 19. Lubbock, TX Austin, TX 20. New York, NY

Best vs. Worst

• Scottsdale, Arizona, has the highest share of restaurants serving vegetarian options, 27.76 percent, which is 12 times higher than in Laredo, Texas, the city with the lowest at 2.31 percent.

• Scottsdale, Arizona, has the highest share of restaurants serving vegan options, 16.01 percent, which is 16.7 times higher than in Garland, Texas, the city with the lowest at 0.96 percent.

• San Francisco has the most community-supported agriculture programs (per square root of population), 0.0172, which is 21.5 times more than in San Antonio, the city with the fewest at 0.0008.

• Orlando, Florida, has the most salad shops (per square root of population), 0.2076, which is 16.9 times more than in Garland, Texas, the city with the fewest at 0.0123.