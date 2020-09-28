2020 Best Cities for Vegetarians & Vegans announced
With October 1 being World Vegetarian Day and November 1 being World Vegan Day, and with synthetic meat products receiving a sales bump due to COVID-19 meat shortages, industry experts today released new report on 2020’s Best Cities for Vegans & Vegetarians.
To determine the best and cheapest places for following a plant-based diet, analysts compared the 100 largest cities across 16 key indicators of vegan- and vegetarian-friendliness. The data set ranges from the share of restaurants serving meatless options to the cost of groceries for vegetarians to salad shops per capita.
Top 20 Cities for Vegans & Vegetarians
- Portland, OR 11. Lexington-Fayette, KY
- Los Angeles, CA 12. Tampa, FL
- San Francisco, CA 13. San Diego, CA
- Orlando, FL 14. Irving, TX
- Seattle, WA 15. Atlanta, GA
- Miami, FL 16. Lincoln, NE
- Boise, ID 17. Chicago, IL
- Fort Wayne, IN 18. St. Paul, MN
- Oakland, CA 19. Lubbock, TX
- Austin, TX 20. New York, NY
Best vs. Worst
• Scottsdale, Arizona, has the highest share of restaurants serving vegetarian options, 27.76 percent, which is 12 times higher than in Laredo, Texas, the city with the lowest at 2.31 percent.
• Scottsdale, Arizona, has the highest share of restaurants serving vegan options, 16.01 percent, which is 16.7 times higher than in Garland, Texas, the city with the lowest at 0.96 percent.
• San Francisco has the most community-supported agriculture programs (per square root of population), 0.0172, which is 21.5 times more than in San Antonio, the city with the fewest at 0.0008.
• Orlando, Florida, has the most salad shops (per square root of population), 0.2076, which is 16.9 times more than in Garland, Texas, the city with the fewest at 0.0123.