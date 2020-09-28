LUX Chongzuo, Guangxi appoints General Manager
LUX* Resorts & Hotels has appointed seasoned hotelier Coco Wen as the opening general manager of the highly anticipated LUX* Chongzuo, Guangxi Resort & Villas, projected to open on 1 January 2021. With over 27 years of luxury hospitality experience honed from working with several five-star hotel groups in Mainland China, Taiwan, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates, the Taiwanese native joins LUX* Resorts & Hotels from Langham Place, Changsha where she also held the position as general manager. “Coco’s extensive pre-opening experience, especially in the Chinese market, together with
CATEGORIES China Travel NewsetnHospitality Industry NewsHotel & Resort NewsPress releasesTourism NewsTravel DestinationTravel News