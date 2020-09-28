World Tourism Day Jamaica Style
The Hon. Minister Edmund Bartlett from Jamaica today addressed the world to remind the importance of tourism in the world and in his home country Jamaica.
He delivered his address today in a Jamaican beach setting. it’s a serious message this year, but it shows the commitment Jamaica has to get out of the tourism crisis. Bartlett is the main driver of support behind upcoming initiatives and improvements.
