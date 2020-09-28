The future of Tourism in the Eyes a Hero who is also a Minister of Tourism

It’s World Tourism Day 2020. The Hon. Edmund Bartlett is the Minister of Tourism for the Caribbean Island Nation of Jamaica.

Tourism is one of the most important currency earners for Jamaica and the key industry.

Jamaica is also home to the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Center. Minister Bartlett is chair of the Americas for the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Listen to his detailed views on the impact and future of the Global Travel and Tourism Industry in this video presented to rebuilding.travel.

Hon Minister Bartlett received the Tourism Heroes award by Safer Tourism Seal and rebuilding.travel today.

