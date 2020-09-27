Happy World Tourism Day to 16 Tourism Heroes: Join the global party!

UNWTO may be a little behind the theme of World Tourism Day 2020. This is the disadvantage of a large institution. This year must be about resilience and defeating the enemy that is threatening this industry like nothing before – COVID-19

Rebuilding.travel understands this and established the rapidly growing International Hall of Tourism Heroes to recognize those that had been essential in bringing this industry forward and maneuver through this crisis.

Tourism leaders around the globe are celebrating World Tourism Day today, including the 16 tourism heroes invited to the International Tourism Hall of Heroes so far

At 3 pm this afternoon EST or 8 pm London time today a Zoom event organized by rebuilding.travel will honor 4 out of the 16 heroes in a very special way, and introduce two resilient tourism destinations.

This interactive Zoom event is free and open to all eTurboNews readers.

Rebuilding.travel is a global discussion of tourism stakeholders and leaders from 119 countries and started in a partnership with the TravelNewsGroup by Juergen Steinmetz, Dr. Peter Tarlow, Dr. Taleb Rifai. Anyone is welcome to be part of this grassroots movement.

The 16 Tourism Heroes identified by rebuilding.travel are:

Since 1980, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has celebrated World Tourism Day as international observances on September 27. This date was chosen as on that day in 1970, the Statutes of the UNWTO were adopted. The adoption of these Statutes is considered a milestone in global tourism.

The purpose of this day is to raise awareness on the role of tourism within the international community and to demonstrate how it affects social, cultural, political, and economic values worldwide. The theme of the day was “sustainable tourism”, in 2017. In 2018 the theme was “Tourism and the Digital Transformation” and in 2019 the theme is “Tourism and Jobs: a better future for all”.

At its Twelfth Session in Istanbul, Turkey, in October 1997, the UNWTO General Assembly decided to designate a host country each year to act as the Organization’s partner in the celebration of World Tourism Day. At its Fifteenth Session in Beijing, China, in October 2003, the Assembly decided the following geographic order to be followed for World Tourism Day celebrations: 2006 in Europe; 2007 in South Asia; 2008 in the Americas; 2009 in Africa and 2011 in the Middle East.

The late Ignatius Amaduwa Atigbi, a Nigerian national, was the one who proposed the idea of marking September 27 of every year as World Tourism Day. He was finally recognized for his contribution in 2009. The color of World Tourism Day is Blue.

This year Tourism and Rural Development celebrates the sector’s unique ability to drive economic development and provide opportunities outside of big cities, including in those communities that would otherwise be left behind. World Tourism Day 2020 also highlights the important role tourism plays in preserving and promoting culture and heritage all around the world.

