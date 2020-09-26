Ukraine orders all An-26 flights suspended after deadly crash

Harry S. Johnson September 26, 2020 06:17
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, issued an order, halting all flights of Antonov An-26 model planes, until the causes of disastrous Kharkiv crash are determined and confirmed.

The deputy chief of the president’s office Oleg Tatarov said:

“The president ordered to suspend all flights of these planes until all causes of the tragedy are established. This order is being implemented”.

An Antonov An-26 crashed near the eastern city of Kharkiv yesterday.

The plane was carrying 20 cadets and seven officers from Kharkiv Air Force University and was on a training flight.
Only one person survived.
