Ukraine orders all An-26 flights suspended after deadly crash

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, issued an order, halting all flights of Antonov An-26 model planes, until the causes of disastrous Kharkiv crash are determined and confirmed.

The deputy chief of the president’s office Oleg Tatarov said:

“The president ordered to suspend all flights of these planes until all causes of the tragedy are established. This order is being implemented”.

An Antonov An-26 crashed near the eastern city of Kharkiv yesterday.