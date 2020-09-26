Record number will visit Florida on vacation and leave in a body bag

All passengers died in a 50 widebody plane. If this was the headline today, the world would be in shock.

13,915 is the number dead in Florida on Coronavirus in Florida. Visit Florida and leave in a body bag could be the new tourism slogan for the Sunshine State.

Florida is in fact a very deadly state when it comes to Coronavirus. Yesterday 120 people died on the virus and 2,847 were infected in just one single day. The increase is double the recommended number seen in most cases to justify a complete lock-down.

Not in Florida! Donald Trump calls De Santis a good ally. De Santi is the governor of Florida. The economy is way more important than health. This is the clear indication many in the world today witnessed in disbelieve.

This Governor simply decided to ignore COVID-19 in telling everyone in Florida not to worry about wearing masks. he also allows restaurants to operate with 100% – and he gets away with it now. Will this be grounds for him to be charged with mass murderer sometimes in the future?

This governor loves football but cared less about others enjoying the game and Superbowl to take place without restrictions.

“We’re not closing anything going forward,” DeSantis said while insisting that the state is prepared if infections increase again. The governor said he would stop cities and counties from collecting fines on people who don’t wear face masks, virtually nullifying local mask ordinances.

Florida has long been a COVID-19 hotspot, with 695.887, and still, 417,626 are active. 13,915 citizens in Florida died, about 50 widebody plane loads.

Plane loads are important to Florida. Tourism is a big business. Reopening the state no matter what will certainly gain numbers in a short term, but may destroy the industry for the long term.