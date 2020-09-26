Flying to Hawaii? How to Get the Required COVID-19 Test

Hawaii’s regionally-based airline is offering drive-through COVID-19 tests in select U.S. mainland gateways. This will allow guests flying to Hawaii to bypass the state’s quarantine so long as they test negative and begin enjoying the islands from the moment they arrive.

Through a dedicated network of testing laboratories for COVID-19 created exclusively for Hawaiian Airline guests flying to Hawaii, testing is being offered at a cost.

In partnership with Worksite Labs, potential Hawaii tourists may drive-through PCR testing for $90 for results within 36 hours, or $150 for day-of-travel express service from dedicated located labs.

The airline expects to start offering the Droplet Digital PCR shallow nasal swab tests – a COVID-19 screening that meets State of Hawaii guidelines – around October 15. This marks the beginning of a new state protocol when travelers who test negative within 72 hours of departure will be exempt from Hawaii’s 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

Initially, labs will be operational near Los Angeles (LAX) and San Francisco (SFO) international airports, with more testing locations coming soon at other U.S. mainland gateways.

The state of Hawaii also continues to expand its list of partners for testing as the regionally-based airline work to develop more testing partnerships.

In addition to testing, Hawaiian has implemented a comprehensive health and safety program for passengers. Starting at check-in, guests must complete a health acknowledgment form indicating they are free of COVID-19 symptoms and will wear an adequate face mask or covering at the airport and during the flight. Guests 2 years of age and older who are unable to wear a face mask or covering due to a medical condition or disability must undergo a health screening to board.

The airlines practices enhanced cleaning which includes frequent disinfecting of lobby areas, kiosks, and ticket counters, electrostatic aircraft cabin spraying, plexiglass barriers at staffed airport counters, and sanitizer wipe distribution to all guests. The carrier, which has been operating a reduced schedule since March due to the pandemic and resulting travel restrictions, will continue to leave 70 percent cabin capacity through October to allow for onboard distancing.

All travelers arriving in Hawaii or flying between the islands regardless of airline must now also complete the state’s online Safe Travels Hawaii form.

