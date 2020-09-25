UNWTO supports EBRD’s web tool for green technologies

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) are joining forces to promote sustainable tourism, accelerate the transfer of climate finance and make green technologies more accessible for the tourism sector through the Bank’s online shopping-style platform Green Technology Selector.

The coronavirus crisis has had a massive impact on the tourism sector. The priority now is to support the recovery of the sector, which supports many millions of jobs globally and has become an established pillar of sustainable development. The EBRD and UNTWO are currently working on driving sustainable recovery for tourism worldwide. Although the crisis is far from over, there is growing awareness of the need to set a direction for a greener tourism sector in the future.

With the objective of advancing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, UNWTO supports the EBRD’s Green Technology Selector, which can complement existing UNWTO’s online resource efficiency tools such Hotel Energy Solutions (HES) or the ambitious Nearly Zero Energy Hotels (neZEH). The EBRD’s Green Technology Selector is an online shopping-style platform that lists best-in-class technologies from manufacturers around the world.

The hospitality industry and businesses servicing the tourism sector are able to access the Green Technology Selector to find more than 26,000 green technologies that benefit from EBRD support –from the EBRD’s Green Economy Financing Facility (GEFF), the Green Trade Facilitation Program (Green TFP) and the Finance and Technology Transfer Centre for Climate Change program (FINTECC).

Latest eTN Podcast



Possible investments will improve energy efficiency, provide renewable energy and reduce water and resource use. They can include energy-efficient windows and doors, thermal insulation, lighting, construction equipment and machinery, photovoltaic solar panels and geothermal heat pumps.

Vlaho Kojakovic, EBRD Director, Property & Tourism said: “Buildings account for approximately 40 per cent of the global energy use. This estimate can be even higher for the hospitality sector, which offers great potential for boosting resource and energy efficiency, and reducing its carbon footprint. We are delighted to continue our cooperation with UNWTO and support the tourism sector through the challenging times of the coronavirus pandemic. Looking beyond the crisis we believe that the EBRD’s Green Technology Selector will help deliver a more energy efficient tourism sector in the years to come.”

The Green Technology Selector will accelerate the delivery of climate finance under GEFF and other financial instruments of the EBRD with the support of international donors and partners such as the European Union (EU), the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and the Climate Investment Fund (CIF).

The EBRD developed the Green Technology Selector under the GEFF program with the support of donor funding from the Austrian Federal Ministry of Finance.

The EBRD and UNWTO are longstanding partners. In 2019, the two institutions renewed their strong commitment and signed an agreement in the framework of the EBRD’s support of inclusive and sustainable tourism in the economies where the Bank invests, particularly in the southern and eastern Mediterranean (SEMED) region and the Western Balkans.