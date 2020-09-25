Asia Pacific sodium metabisulfite market will account for around 45% of the global industry share by 2025

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 25 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:The sodium metabisulfite market is predicted to expand from USD 326 million in 2018 to over USD 496 million by 2025, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights, Inc. report. In food industry the product is also known as E223. The Food and Drug Administration and European Union has approved the utility of sodium metabisulfite in the food industry as a food additive and is thus forecast to witness higher gains in upcoming years.

This consistent growth is also augmented by the rising awareness for effluent water treatment throughout the globe followed by surging demand in leather and textile industry from the Asian countries where the product acts as an auxiliary in bleaching and decalcification process as result of accessibility to premium raw material, economic growth, technological advancements and growing number of market players will stimulate sodium metabisulfite market growth.

On the other hand, some of the crucial challenges hindering the sodium metabisulfite market growth are health issues associated with the chemical that can cause serious health hazards to human body including skin allergic reactions, dysfunctional gastrointestinal system and other chronic diseases. Moreover, availability of substitute products such as sodium bisulfite, sorbic acid, benzoic acid, citric acid, L-cysteine, etc. as a preservative might negatively affect market growth.

Sodium metabisulfite is marketed worldwide through its specific grades namely food grade, industrial grade and food grade. Despite the fact that all the grades have their own significance in one or the other end-use area, industrial grades holds the maximum sodium metabisulfite market share of around 90% in 2025 owing to growing use of this chemical compound as a bleaching and dechlorinating agent in several end industries. This growth is further complimented by introduction of new applications of the product in manufacturing of indigo vats dyes, cyanide detoxification etc.

Browse key industry insights spread across 241 pages with 275 market data tables & 23 figures & charts from the report, “Sodium Metabisulfite Market Size, By Grade (Food Grade, Industrial/Technical Grade, Photo Grade), By End-user (Food & Beverages, Water Treatment, Chemical & Pharma, Textile Industry, Leather Industry [Tanneries], Pulp & Paper, Photographic & Film), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait), Application Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025”

