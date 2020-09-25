Sandals Resorts: We’re Back!

All Sandals Resorts are reopening, in fact, many are already open with the rest due to open soon. The time is right for so many reasons to make travel plans for a Sandals vacation today. There is no need to wait for world news with all the options available.

First and foremost, Sandals has always taken health and safety very seriously at its resorts. Now more than ever, Sandals is taking additional steps to safeguard guests’ stays with its Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness. Open resorts have strengthened their protocols to encompass all points of contact at every resort from the moment a guest arrives at the airport lounges, through to the entire resort experience. These additional protocols and guaranteed cleanliness standards ensure heightened health and safety measures for guests seeking peace of mind in the Caribbean.

Antigua: Now Open

Barbados: Now Open

Jamaica: Now Open

Saint Lucia: Now Open

Grenada: Open October 1

Bahamas: Open November 1

But wait, there’s more!

Sandals wants its guests to experience a worry-free vacation. That’s why Sandals Resorts features best practices and policies designed to put your mind at ease. Whether it’s an existing booking or one made right now, Sandals has got its guests covered.

Free Room Cancellation with 100% Refund

Free room cancellations are available for reservations cancelled 31 days or more prior to check-in date (with the exception of the Over-The-Water Suites). This is only applicable to the land/room portion of the booking. Flight cancellations are subject to airline carriers’ penalties and restrictions.

Best Price Guarantee

The Sandals Best Price Guarantee allows guests to feel certain that the room rate received is the best price. Guests can book with confidence online, through a favorite travel agent, or by calling 1-888-SANDALS. If within 24 hours of booking an online vacation at www.sandals.com a lower price for the same arrival date, number of nights, and room accommodations is found, Sandals will refund the difference.

Hold Room

Qualifying bookings will have the option to “hold the room” for as little as $49 per person to assist with traveling planning. Selecting the “hold” option means the credit card used for the deposit will automatically be charged an additional $302 in 21 days. The total remaining balance of the vacation will automatically be charged 45 days prior to check-in date.

Layaway & Playaway

Guests can lock in their next vacation with Sandals’ flexible and affordable no fees and no interest payment plan. The cost of the Luxury Included® Sandals vacation can be spread over a number of months when booking direct with Sandals, with guests having the option to pay the in 3- to 24-month installments.

Resort Exchange

As Sandals resorts are located in various Caribbean jurisdictions, some of which have responded to the global pandemic (COVID-19) by promulgating local restrictions on visitors or resorts, there may be some impact on the Sandals Resort Exchange Program. The resort exchange program is contingent on, and subject to, all applicable government restrictions, including those that limit guests’ ability to travel between properties or affect Sandals resorts’ ability to safely transfer guests between properties or be open and operational. The program will be void where prohibited or in Sandals’ judgment rendered impractical due to local restrictions or the pandemic. As always, the health and safety of Sandals guests will always take precedence.

