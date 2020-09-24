Meet in Reykjavík joins forces with Promote Iceland

Meet in Reykjavík, the official convention bureau for Reykjavík city and the capital area, has joined forces with Promote Iceland. According to an agreement between Reykjavík’s city council executive committee, Promote Iceland and Icelandair, Meet in Reykjavík will be operated independently for MICE marketing and serve as both a national convention bureau for Iceland and as a city bureau for Reykjavík.

Promote Iceland is a public-private partnership established to lead the promotion and marketing of Iceland in foreign markets and stimulate economic growth through increased export.

The aim of the agreements is, first and foremost, to strengthen the promotion of Iceland and Reykjavík as a leading destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, and events (MICE). Moreover, to increase operational efficiency and emphasize sustainable practices in the Icelandic Business travel industry.

Sigurjóna Sverrisdóttir, managing director of Meet in Reykjavík, says that these developments are an essential step for Meet in Reykjavík. “Our mission, of course, remains the same. To help MICE-planners create unforgettable events in a one-of-a-kind destination. Now, we’ll also have Promote Iceland’s collective knowledge and resources in our arsenal.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Meet in Reykjavík to our portfolio of projects,” says Pétur Th. Óskarsson, CEO of Promote Iceland. “This contract strengthens and extends our services and reflects our commitment to the Icelandic tourism industry’s long-term strategy. We know that it will take time for the MICE industry to recover after the COVID-19 outbreak. There are however numerous opportunities in this situation for Iceland, an environmentally friendly and safe destination and there is no doubt in my mind that Iceland will again be a thriving MICE -destination in the near future.”