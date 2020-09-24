Centara Offers Travelers the Ultimate Staycation Experience

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is giving travelers the chance to upgrade their holiday into The Ultimate Staycation with the launch of the new “Even Stronger Together” promotion, available at all its hotels and resorts across Thailand and overseas.

Room rates range from as little as THB 720 to only THB 3,120 per night, and there are daily hotel credits of up to THB 2,020 to spend on spa, food and drinks, plus Central department store gift vouchers of up to THB 1,600 per stay.

Guests can also have more time to experience their destination with free early check-in from 9 a.m. and late check-out up to 9 p.m., subject to availability for stays from Sundays to Thursdays.

The promotion is inclusive of daily breakfast for two, and the offer is enhanced with a half-board upgrade available for stays of four or more nights at select hotels. Up to two children stay for free when sharing existing bedding with parents.

“Even Stronger Together” can be booked from today until 30 November 2020, for stays from 19 September – 31 December 2020.

For more information, please contact the Centara reservation center at [email protected] , at +66(0) 2101 1234 or via live chat.

ABOUT CENTARA

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 81 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, Turkey, Indonesia and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands – Centara Reserve, Centara Grand Hotels & Resorts, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara and COSI Hotels – ranging from 5-star city hotels and luxurious island retreats to family resorts and affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology. It also operates state-of-the-art convention centers and has its own award-winning spa brand, Cenvaree. Throughout the collection, Centara delivers and celebrates the hospitality and values Thailand is famous for including gracious service, exceptional food, pampering spas and the importance of families. Centara’s distinctive culture and diversity of formats allow it to serve and satisfy travelers of nearly every age and lifestyle.

Over the next five years Centara aims to become a top 100 global hotel group, while spreading its footprint into new continents and market niches. As Centara continues to expand, a growing base of loyal customers will find the company’s unique style of hospitality in more locations. Centara’s global loyalty program, Centara The1, reinforces their loyalty with rewards, privileges and special member pricing.

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com

