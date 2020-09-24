Ethiopian Airlines resumes flight to Victoria Falls

Ethiopian Airlines Group, Africa’s largest airline is pleased to announce the resumption of its flight services to Victoria Falls, African’s most spectacular natural sites effective 06 October,2020.

Esteemed Customers are kindly informed that Facemasks will be mandatory for travel and are requested to satisfy destination entry requirements such as PCR COVID-19 Clearance certificate issued by the recognized facility within 48 hours from the date of departure, in line with WHO guidelines.

As countries continue to open their borders and relax travel restrictions, Ethiopian is ready to increase frequencies to accommodate the demand by focusing on the wellbeing of customers and staff. Ethiopian is happy to welcome back business and leisure travelers to these destinations.