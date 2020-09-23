Lufthansa launches contactless way to report delayed baggage from mobile device

Lufthansa Group has launched a completely contactless way for passengers to report delayed baggage from their mobile device, avoiding long queues at busy baggage service counters or offices. SITA’s initial trials of WorldTracer® Self Service showed that the service has already proved to be popular with travelers, with two-thirds opting to use this service instead of visiting a baggage counter.

In addition to meeting new COVID-19 hygiene requirements, WorldTracer Self Service saves airlines on average $10 for every mishandled bag reported by eliminating the need for additional infrastructure to manage the reporting of delayed bags. The latest figures from the 2020 SITA Baggage Report shows that while the number of mishandled bags across the industry tumbled 45.8% from 46.9 million in 2007 to 25.4 million in 2019, the cost to the industry was still $2.5 billion last year.

Stefan Kapactsis, Director Digital Ground Services at Lufthansa Group, said: “Fortunately, delayed bags are very rare. But in case this happens, we want to provide a comfortable and easy recovery experience – without waiting at the belt, queueing at the Lost & Found counter or calling the baggage hotline to trace the bag. We are proud that, with this new digital solution, we can provide this improved experience to our passengers.”

Following the successful launch at Munich airport, the Lufthansa service has now been deployed at Frankfurt a.M. Airport and will be rolled out worldwide over the next few months. The service will also soon be available to all SWISS and Austrian Airlines passengers.

Sergio Colella, SITA President for Europe, said: “WorldTracer Self-Service is a prime example of how we at SITA have adapted our portfolio to meet new health requirements during the post-COVID era while making processes in the airport more cost-effective. The fact that passengers have rapidly adopted the service means it has also enhanced the passenger experience and is delivering value to Lufthansa.”

Using WorldTracer Self Service, passengers can file a missing bag report in a few minutes by submitting their flight, baggage and passenger details in four easy steps. Passengers can track their bags at every step from when the bag is recovered to when it is handed over to a courier and delivered to their door.