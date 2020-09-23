New hotel opens in Downtown Fort Myers, Florida

New 243-room waterfront Luminary Hotel & Co. officially opened its doors today, making its long-awaited debut in downtown Fort Myers, Florida.

Opening in conjunction with the new 12-story Luminary Hotel are three of its featured food and beverage outlets – Ella Mae’s Diner, Dean Street Coffee, and the Lobby Bar. The hotel’s signature Silver King Ocean Brasserie, and Beacon Social Drinkery rooftop lounge, will both open later this fall.

Other key features include The Workshop, an innovative culinary laboratory; an indoor and outdoor fitness facility; and a spacious pool area on the fourth floor, with an event deck overlooking the Caloosahatchee River. Luminary Hotel & Co. is the fifth Mainsail Lodging & Development property in the prestigious Autograph Collection of Marriott International, and the first Autograph hotel in the Fort Myers-Naples area.

Latest eTN Podcast



“It has been quite an adventure to get here, but thanks to the hard work and determination of the Mainsail team, and tremendous community support, the beautiful new Luminary Hotel is officially open and shining brightly in Fort Myers,” said Bob Megazzini, General Manager. “It’s an exciting time and there’s much more to come, with the opening of our signature restaurant and rooftop lounge later this fall, and other outstanding additions to enhance the city’s downtown dining, shopping, and entertainment scene.”

More than a hotel, Megazzini says Luminary is a hub of excitement and discovery – a focal point where locals and travelers tap into the collective energy of a city, and a story, begun by a brilliant cast of audacious local luminaries. There are so many inspiring and entertaining stories surrounding the luminaries who left a lasting impression on Fort Myers, many of which are captured in fanciful illustrations throughout the hotel and its branding that have been brought to life by local artist, Joshua Noom.