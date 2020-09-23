Bali Hotel Association Cleans up Beaches

On September 19, 2020 , 75 members and over 622 participants from the Bali Hotels Association took part in the International Coastal Cleanup Day, a program initiated by the non-profit organization Ocean Conservancy 35 years ago.

Now with more than 6 million volunteers in over 90 countries, involving the local community, schools, and businesses, the cleanup took place in 9 different regions of Bali including Nusa Dua, Tanjung Benoa, Sanur, Uluwatu, Jimbaran, Tuban, Seminyak, Canggu, and Klungkung.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Bali, volunteers participated by adhering to the Bali Government health and safety protocols; groups were kept to a small scale and spread out to ensure physical distance was observed. Masks were worn and gloves used at all times, all trash collected was entered into the proprietary ICC Clean Swell App.

“This initiative is one of our efforts to educate our members and their employees on the importance of preserving the environment – especially the ocean” explained Simona Chimenti, Director of Environment for Bali Hotels Association. “At the moment, BHA is the only organization in Bali that has participated in the initiative annually since 2013, and our island has become a part of the global community of the Ocean Conservancy volunteers.”

The International Coastal Cleanup Day initiative covers vast areas along riverbanks and coastal lines, and volunteers are advised to use eco-friendly tools such as reusable trash bags. At the end of each cleanup, trash collected has to be categorized, weighed, and recorded before being sent to the proper waste management. The reports will be sent to the TIDES (Trash Information and Data for Education and Solutions) program for consolidation.

Being crowned as the world’s top destination, Bali is known for its unique culture, art, and nature – especially its pristine beaches. However, the island has also faced several issues associated with tourism growth – one of which is the increase of washed-up trash on Bali’s beaches every year.

Our members also practice green efforts in their day to day operations, such as minimizing paper and plastic usage, energy saving and responsible waste management. By doing so, we hope to be able to ensure a sustainable future for Bali’s tourism.

Bali Hotels Association is a professional group of star-rated hotels and resorts in Bali. Members include General Managers from more than 157 hotels and resorts in Bali representing more than 27,000 hotel rooms and almost 35,000 employees in the tourism sector.

One of the objectives of BHA is to support and facilitate the development of communities, education, and the environment in Bali. BHA has initiated many projects involving the association’s members as well as industry professionals. Through mutual support long-term projects benefitting all stakeholders on the island can be achieved.