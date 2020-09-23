STB Launched the “Experience Seychelles; Our Home, Your Sanctuary” Campaign

The Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) launched the second phase of its digital campaign “Experience Seychelles” today, September 22, 2020, during a press conference at STB Headquarters at Botanical House.

This new phase of the online campaign, dubbed “Experience Seychelles; our home, your sanctuary,” was presented to the local press by the STB Chief Executive Mrs. Sherin Francis and Digital Marketing Director Chris Matombe in the presence of STB Deputy Chief Executive Ms. Jenifer Sinon and Seychelles Hospitality and Tourism Association Chairperson Mrs. Sybille Cardon.

“Experience Seychelles; our home, your sanctuary,” which follows the STB digital campaign “Dream now, Experience Seychelles Later” launched in April 2020 and will run across all Seychelles destination platforms managed by STB’s Digital Marketing Team and puts forward the Tourism Board’s effort to increase the destination’s collective digital presence.

Amidst times of uncertainty, the “Experience Seychelles; our home, your sanctuary” campaign gives travelers worldwide hope and prospect to escape harsh realities they are currently facing by calling them to submerge themselves in the natural allure of this pristine paradise.

During the press conference, Mrs. Francis stated that the timing for the release of the campaign, which invites potential visitors that our beautiful destination, has been chosen purposely as it is focusing on a long-term visibility strategy to reboot travel in our small destination.

“’Experience Seychelles; our home, your sanctuary’ is paving the way for the destination to present our various markets and segments with other marketing initiatives to come. We are aware that in these uncertain times and in a competitive environment, the conversion of this campaign to actual sales of holidays will not be immediate; this is why we feel it is important for us to remain visible to our potential clients,” said the STB Chief Executive.

Latest eTN Podcast



Additionally, the campaign is actively engaging the tourism trade to join STB in the campaign in promoting the destination to potential visitors through content creation and using the # ExperienceSeychelles to share exclusive stories and experiences of visitors who have used their services.

Once again putting the destination in the international limelight by allowing local partners to create as much content as possible, the STB will be continuously adding new video and images to its media library that may be used by all partners as part of this campaign and any new marketing activities.

Concluding, the STB Chief Executive commented on the importance of this campaign for the visibility of the destination. She mentioned that the increased digital marketing efforts are essential to keeping in touch with audiences across the globe, reminding them that Seychelles’ shores are open to them and provide them with an escape from the burden and fears resulting from these trying times.

“After much preparation with the help of our government and local industry partners, we have seen that the destination is ready to welcome visitors to our islands. Whilst the campaign’s main aim is to remind visitors that there is a secluded paradise awaiting their arrival, it also highlights the safety measures and procedures taken by tourism establishments to ensure travelers can experience Seychelles without worries,” said Mrs. Francis.

After intensive preparations, the Seychelles islands have been welcoming tourists back on its shores since June 1, 2020, through chartered and private flights and officially reopened to scheduled flights as of August 1, 2020, which resulted in the restart of tourism.

More news about Seychelles

#rebuildingtravel