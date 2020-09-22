Why Tom Jenkins, CEO of ETOA is now a tourism hero

Tom Jenkins, CEO of the European Tour Operator Association was accepted to the prestigious International Hall of Heroes

He accepted this honor at today’s online rebuilding.travel discussion on the future of the travel and tourism industry in Europe.

The Safer Tourism Hall of International Tourism Heroes is open by invitation only as a recognition. Tourism Heroes have shown extraordinary leadership, innovation, and actions. They go the extra step. Nomination and the award are free.

Tom Jenkins has been CEO of ETOA for twenty years. Tom ensures ETOA’s financial viability and oversees the strategic development of all ETOA projects and practices. This includes keeping ETOA at the forefront of travel industry matters and reporting back to the membership on developments at a European level.

Tom said: “We work to enable a fair and sustainable business environment so that Europe remains competitive and appealing for residents and visitors. With over 1200 members representing most areas of the industry, we are a powerful voice at local, national, and European levels. We welcome a range of tour operators and European suppliers from global brands to independent businesses.”

Mr. Jenkins today gave an overview on the current situation of the travel and tourism industry in Europe today on Livestream : Watch the video on Livestream click here

Tom Jenkins was honored to accept this recognition and told eTurboNews, he was never called a hero before.

Dr. Peter Tarlow, president of Safer Tourism congratulated Mr. Jenkins in saying the award was well deserved.

Latest eTN Podcast



More information www.safertourismseal.com