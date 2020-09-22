Michelle Obama’s TV campaign a boon for luxury Fiji resort

A trending hashtag on social media channels has inadvertently placed a big spotlight on a small private island resort in the South Pacific. The hashtag #vomo – which stands for “Vote Or Miss Out” – shares the tag with a luxury Fiji resort named “VOMO”.

Those interested to find out more about Mrs. Obama’s #vomo campaign and subsequent television broadcast caused a massive increase in Google searches for the acronym – the welcome outcome being an increase of 85% traffic to the resort’s website and 122% increase in search impressions overall, providing free brand exposure and travel enquiries from interested US citizens wanting to know more about the island.

VOMO’s Director of Sales & Marketing, Karen Marvell, said the exposure was indeed “serendipitous.”

Ms Marvell said, “We’re more than happy to share #vomo with such a great cause. And of course we’re loving the new exposure that has allowed our brand to be seen by a larger audience. It’s been quite the welcome windfall during such a turndown in business due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. We’re excited our beautiful island home has been discovered in such a serendipitous way.”