Aeroflot resumes regular flights to Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Kazakhstan and South Korea

Russian flag carrier, Aeroflot, announces that international service between Moscow and Kyrgyzstan (Bishkek), Belarus (Minsk) and Kazakhstan (Nur-Sultan) will restart over the next week. Regular service between Moscow and South Korea (Seoul) will restart on 1 October.

Flights to the Kyrgyz capital begin on 23 September. Flight SU1882 Moscow-Bishkek will operate once per week, on Wednesdays, and the return flight SU1883 Bishkek-Moscow will operate on Fridays.

Latest eTN Podcast



Belarus flights SU1842 Moscow-Minsk and SU1843 Minsk-Moscow will operate once per week, on Saturdays, beginning 26 September.

Flights to the Kazakh capital will restart on 27 September. Flights SU1956 Moscow-Nur-Sultan and SU1957 Nur-Sultan-Moscow will operate once per week, on Sundays.

Aeroflot will fly to the South Korean capital once per week on Thursdays (SU0250 Moscow-Seoul). The return flight, SU0251 Seoul-Moscow, will operate on Saturdays.

As international air traffic recovers, flight frequencies on these routes may be adjusted.