Hotels, restaurants, tourism and trekking businesses re-opening in Pokhara

Pokhara Tourism Council, the umbrella organization of the institutions working for the development, promotion and protection of tourism in Pokhara, welcomes the decision of the Government of Nepal for allowing the resumption of public vehicles, domestic flights and tourist vehicles abiding the health and safety protocols issued by the World Health Organization (WHO).

This comes as a great sigh of relief to the Nepalese tourism industries that bore the brunt of COVID 19 along with the tourism industries around the world.

Following the decision of the government and the district administration offices, Kaski dated on 2077/06/01 (Sept 17, 2020), the tourism businesses including Hotels, Restaurants, Travel and Trekking operators have taken a decision to resume their services beginning 2077/06/02 (Sept 18, 2020).

The industries that took decision to resume their businesses will operate following the strict guidelines as designed by the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) in line with WHO.

The council is continuously working in the sector of tourism development, promotion and protection in Pokhara.