Hertz International appoints new General Manager, Hertz France

Hertz International has announced Emmanuel Delachambre as General Manager of Hertz France.

Mr. Delachambre, who was previously Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at GEFCO France, joins Hertz on October 5, 2020. He takes over the role from Alexandre de Navailles who left the company in June 2020.

Emmanuel will be responsible for leading the global car rental company’s French operations. He brings more than 20 years of experience in leading and turning around companies in the transportation, freight forwarding and logistics sectors, most notably GEFCO, SNCF, Voies Ferrees locales et Industrielles (VFLI) and Euro Cargo Rail, a freight weight railway company of Deutsche Bhan group.

Angela Brav, President Hertz International, said: “We are excited to welcome Emmanuel to our International Leadership Team. His drive, energy and proven track record in leading companies to achieve operational excellence is central to our success as we look to manage through our pandemic recovery plan and strengthen our business.

“We, like others in our industry have felt the impact of these challenging times. Now more than ever a leader with the customer-focused approach to business development and strong interpersonal skills that Emmanuel demonstrates, are vital. I am very much looking forward to working closely with him as we look to the future and continue to deliver the high standards of care, safety and service our customers expect from us.”

Emmanuel Delachambre said: “Hertz is an iconic brand and I am delighted to join the team. The global pandemic has impacted many companies across the transportation and mobility industry. It is great to have the opportunity to use my skillset and experience to lead the French operations through these extraordinary times and to be a part of the team driving change to future-proof the business.”

Emmanuel will be based at Hertz’s French headquarters in Montigny Le Bretonneux, France.