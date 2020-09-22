Jetcraft strengthens its European team

Jetcraft, a business jet sales and acquisitions company, is bolstering its European team with the appointment of Fabrice Roger and Massimo Burotti as Sales Directors for the region.

Roger, a French national who has been with Jetcraft since 2013, is relocating from Miami, USA to Nice, France, and will cover France, Benelux, Southern Europe and Northern Africa, while Burotti joins Jetcraft from Bombardier as Sales Director for Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Germany and Hungary. He will be based at the company’s London, UK, headquarters.

Latest eTN Podcast



Pascal Bachmann, Senior Vice President, Sales – EMEA, at Jetcraft, says: “Europe is a key region for Jetcraft and I’m delighted we are substantially improving our presence in two very important areas: London, where we have our headquarters, and Nice, where we opened a kiosk at the business aviation terminal earlier this year. Both Fabrice and Massimo have immense experience and their appointments provide us with even more opportunity to deliver the high quality service our European clients expect.”