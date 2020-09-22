Absolute Hotel Service expands to Laos with Eastin Hotel Vientiane

The Absolute Hotel Services group announced the first hotel in Laos to add in the company portfolio. The Eastin Hotel Vientiane Laos is targeted to open in the last quarter of 2021. Eastin Hotel Vientiane will feature 94 rooms consisted of deluxe rooms and suites and world-class modern facilities for all guests’ comfort. The hotel will include an all-day dining restaurant, a speciality restaurant, outdoor swimming pool and a gym. Vientiane is the capital and largest city of Laos and also a transit point for leisure visitors to other destinations in the country and a key government and corporate destinati