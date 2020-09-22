PATA online training is now free

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) is pleased to announce the launch of the PATA eLearning Platform for travel agents, tourism professionals, and destination marketers who want to refresh their knowledge, learn new skills and stay relevant. The destination platform is developed and promoted within the OTT agent training platform, which is accessed by over 150,000 travel professionals worldwide.

The free online courses allow participants the opportunity to watch videos, complete assignments and earn a certificate while learning from travel professionals and experts eager to share their knowledge. Current coursework is available for Palau, Kenya, The Marianas, Tahiti, Bangladesh, Guam, Kiribati and Macao, China.

PATA CEO Dr. Mario Hardy said, “The current pandemic has allowed many tourism professionals to take this opportunity to increase their knowledge and education, thus improving their careers and products. Furthermore, destinations are struggling during these unprecedented times to find meaningful avenues to engage with various stakeholders. Participating in the PATA eLearning Platform is the perfect opportunity for travel professionals to furthermore develop insights into various destinations, while destinations can effectively engage with travel professionals in a meaningful manner.”

As part of the launch, PATA government members have the opportunity to participate on the eLearning Platform by uploading free training courses onto the platform until March 2021. Courses can be up to 10 pages of informative and exciting insights for travel agents and tourism professionals. At the end of the course, participants will be asked to complete a short quiz to test their knowledge and receive a certificate of completion.

PATA government members who wish to keep their course on the training site after March 2021 can continue by paying an annual fee of £1,750 GBP.