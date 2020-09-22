Ammonium Nitrate Market poised to be triggered from agriculture sector

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 22 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:Ammonium nitrate market to see robust growth via the agriculture sector in the coming year. There is increasing usage of fertilizers in agriculture to keep the soil healthy and nutrients rich in order to feed the growing population. Advanced agricultural technologies such as efficient fertilization methods are certainly required to meet global demand. Nowadays, both developed and developing countries have adopted fertilizer management technologies and are extensively using new fertilizers during crop production.

Numerous agriculture companies are looking forward to developing advanced farm management strategies to optimize crop yield and reduce environmental impact. Farmers nowadays adopt a swift absorbing nitrate source for plant nutrition and also opt for ammonium nitrate as their fertilizer.

Low-density ammonium nitrate industry size is anticipated to register over 4% CAGR between 2018-2025. Increasing urbanization, soil erosion, and nutrient exhaustion are some of the other key factors that will certainly influence ammonium nitrate market trends.

Global ammonium nitrate market is broadly segmented based on end-use and product. With regards to the product spectrum, HDAN or high-density ammonium nitrate segment is poised to account for the largest share and depict appreciable growth at a rate of nearly 5.5% through 2025. HDAN is utilized largely as an oxidizing agent in wet environments, as a result of the product’s purified state and non-porous structure.

In terms of end-user segmentation, ammonium nitrate market is categorized into mining and quarrying, agriculture, civil construction as well as other including defense, pyrotechniques, etc. Ammonium nitrate usage in the mining sector is predominantly for the manufacture of explosives for mining activities. China and the US are among the most prominent nations in terms of mining activities, which is likely to boost industry demand in the regions. In fact, ammonium nitrate market share from the mining and quarrying segment is anticipated to exhibit commendable growth at a rate of 5% CAGR through 2025, owing to proliferation of mining activities in these regions.

Growing food grain production and rapid advancements in the agricultural sector along with expansion of construction activities in the region will stimulate the demand for ammonium nitrate considerably. Asia Pacific ammonium nitrate market is estimated to grow with more than 3.1% CAGR from 2018-2025.

The demand for food and various other products from agricultural systems will surge over the next few decades so to feed the growing population the farmers have to keep their soils healthy and full of nutrient.

Moreover, adoption of new agriculture management techniques in agro-based countries and rapid growth in agriculture sector is likely to enhance ammonium nitrate industry share in the coming years.

