Seychelles Showcased in September Issue of Asia Family Traveller Magazine

Captivating readers of the Asia Family Traveller magazine by its pristine beauty, Seychelles is featured in its September/October 2020 issue placing the archipelago in the limelight on the Asian market.

Magazine Editor, Carolynne Dear’s article entices readers to discover the destination’s alluring features, from the rich flora and fauna to the pearly-white beaches and its crystal-clear waters, through mesmerizing images and inspirational ideas for memorable family adventures.

Addressing the destination’s reopening for tourism in much detail, the current edition of the Asia Family Traveller magazine provides an insight on the important safety measures taken by the local industry partners for the safety of both residents and visitors.

Speaking about the importance of the destination’s visibility in a time where travel is restarting for the small island nation, the Seychelles Tourism Board Chief Executive Mrs. Sherin Francis mentions that the aim of the board is to remain accessible and close to its audience.

“It’s important that we keep ourselves visible even when people cannot travel, the dream forms a crucial part of the travel process”

Available through the digital magazine platform, Press Reader, and bookstores across Hong Kong and Singapore, Asia Family Traveller Magazine is one of the most popular travel magazines on the Asian market specializing in family travel.

The island destination has always been seen as the perfect family location, giving people the opportunity to reconnect with one another and share unique experiences, creating memories that last a lifetime. Lately, this need to reconnect has become paramount as people have come to recognize the value of cherishing every moment with loved ones.

Enriching the destination’s visibility and receiving exposure of up to 28 million people worldwide, Seychelles also featured on the TRAVELZOO Top 20 in August 2020 where the Hilton Double Tree Allamanda was named one of the most beautiful places for an exotic, luxury holiday.

