Travelport announces new Chief Marketing Officer

Travelport today announced it has appointed Jennifer Catto as its new Chief Marketing Officer.

Jennifer is an award-winning marketing executive, with two decades of leadership experience at both fast-growth and established companies. Most recently, she held the role of Chief Marketing Officer of Telaria, a data-driven software platform designed to monetize and manage premium video inventory. During her four years with the company, she launched the Telaria brand and, within 24 months, successfully established it as the recognized leader in connected television.

Prior to Telaria, Jennifer was Senior Vice President of Integrated Marketing at Evolve Media, a premium publisher of lifestyle content. While at the company, she repositioned it to align it with emerging ways consumers engage with advertising and content and led change management efforts to build a culture of collaboration.

During her career, Jennifer has also held leadership positions at digital media publisher, SAY Media, global media company, Conde Nast, and online travel agency, Travelocity. Notably, at Travelocity, Jennifer was heavily involved in the development of the company’s award-winning Roaming Gnome campaign, which still runs today.

In her new role, Jennifer’s responsibilities include elevating Travelport’s brand, enhancing lead generation and defining and communicating a new confident, distinct and compelling company narrative. She is based in New York, United States, and reports directly into Greg Webb, Chief Executive Officer. She has also joined the company’s Senior Leadership Team.

Greg Webb, Chief Executive Officer at Travelport, said: “Marketing is a critical function in any organization. However, it is exceptionally important right now at Travelport as we accelerate the implementation of our new strategy and prepare to introduce our next generation platform. I’m therefore delighted to have appointed a new Chief Marketing Officer of Jennifer’s caliber. She is an outstanding, proven and creative leader, and will play an invaluable role in helping us achieve our ambitious goals.”

Jennifer Catto added: “Travelport’s new strategy, exceptional leadership and vision for marketing made it an easy decision to join the team. Opportunities to lead a marketing function as a company embarks on a bold new journey don’t come around often, so it’s an exciting time to be here. I’m looking forward to getting started and working with Greg, the senior leadership team and all my new colleagues, to cement Travelport’s position as the leader in travel distribution.”

Jennifer is a graduate of Middlebury College in Vermont, United States, and is proficient in Italian, Spanish, French and Swahili. She has served on the board of the Brooklyn Children’s Museum and has been an active member of She Runs It, a non-profit organization dedicated to paving the way for more women to lead at every level of marketing, media and tech.