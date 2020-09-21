Dominican Republic offers free travel insurance to foreign visitors during COVID-19

As part of its announced Responsible Tourism Recovery Plan, to address the tourism industry’s challenges during COVID-19, and to ensure that the Dominican Republic is a safe travel destination, the country now offers a free travel assistance plan until 31st December 2020 to all tourists visiting participating hotels.

Previously it was announced that the plan will include emergency coverage, telemedicine cost coverage for long-term stay, and costs incurred for flight changing in the event of an infection, as well as COVID-19 tests. This insurance will be provided at no cost to the visitor until December 2020 and will be 100% paid for by the Dominican State.

Ahead of flights resuming to the Dominican Republic, with British Airways and Tui both planning to restart their flight schedules in the autumn, further details have been announced on the full amount of medical coverage that will be offered to people who travel from anywhere in the world to the Dominican Republic, for those up to 85 years old.

Global maximum cover includes:

• Attention by specialists, including contact with the family paediatrician

• All medications needed during hospitalisation

• Medical transfers, of up to $500

• Health repatriation, of up to $2,000

• Air ticket for the transfer of a relative

• Fare difference or penalty for return trip due to delay, due to medical emergency

• Hotel expenses for forced rest due to hospitalisation, daily limit of $75

• Repatriation or funeral transfers

• Legal Assistance and Judicial Bond in case of accident

All the services included in the insurance operate only while it is in the Dominican Republic and will be coordinated through the Seguros Reservas Assistance Line.

The Dominican Republic’s Tourism Recovery Plan seeks to minimise the effects of the pandemic and promote a responsible recovery that prioritises health, maximises the potential for job creation and economic growth, and encourages the sector to continue developing in a sustainable way.

The Dominican Republic Minister of Tourism, David Collado reported on the current status of the announced plan.

“We have been working on identifying and undertaking each of the elements that need to be adjusted and addressed so that the plan continues to progress,” said Minister Collado. “Likewise, we are also working on strengthening our tourism offerings to ensure as a destination we are prepared for success in the both the short and long term.”

The Tourism Minister guaranteed that he will work “shoulder to shoulder” with the private sector to achieve the full recovery of the industry that generates the most foreign currency for the country’s economy and begin a new stage in 2021.