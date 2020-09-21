Lufthansa Supervisory Board extends contract of Harry Hohmeister ahead of schedule

The supervisory board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG decided in a meeting today to extend the contract with Harry Hohmeister (56) ahead of schedule for three more years until 30 June 2024.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Dr. Karl-Ludwig Kley, says: “Harry Hohmeister’s vast experience and expertise are more important than ever in these times of great challenges. He has the confidence of the Supervisory Board and we are delighted that he will continue his successful work within the Executive Board.”

Harry Hohmeister has been a member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG since July 2013. He is in charge of the Executive Board department “Commercial Passenger Airlines” and is responsible for the coordination of Network Planning, Revenue Management, Distribution and Sales for all passenger airlines in the Lufthansa Group.