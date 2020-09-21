Telehandler Market 2020 | Application and Future Forecast by 2026

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 21 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:Merlo’s recent investment in telehandler market is indicative of the lucrative growth path this business has charted out for itself. As per news reports, Merlo announced launching a Roto R50.35 S-Plus in 2019. The telehandler is a 115 foot lift height which has been equipped with integrated controls, maximum capacity of 10,990 pounds, 360-degreee rotating turret, 96 foot reach, and an advanced new safety system. This novel invention has not only bolstered the company’s position in the overall telehandler market but has also strengthened its reach in the markets of United States.

Telehandlers are generally regarded as lifting machinery vehicles that are being extensively used to lift loads in construction, agriculture, environment, mining, and logistics industries. One of the predominant factors driving the growth of this market is the compatibility of these machines with an expansive range of accessories like mud grabs, scoop buckets, winches, and others, thus signifying the product’s adoption in various end-use applications.

However, the global telehandler market is witnessing declining sales over the past few months owing to the massive outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Since these machines are abundantly used in construction sites, and the sector is paralyzed due to coronavirus infection spread, the growth of telehealth market is being hampered on a much larger extent. Nevertheless, post stabilization of the global economy, revenue sales of telehandler market are likely to expand at a phenomenal pace in the years to come. In fact, as per Global Market Insights, Inc., telehandler market size is projected to exceed a valuation of USD 10.5 billion by the end of 2026, in light of the below mentioned trends:

Rising prominence of compact telehandler

When considering the widespread product gamut, compact telehandlers have begun witnessing a massive demand in the overall industry owing to their small size, high affordability, and low fuel consumption. More so, these machines have been gaining increased popularity in industrial material handling applications.

Increased toxic emission levels to evoke the demand for electric handlers

It is noteworthy to mention that heavy vehicles being used in construction activities have been responsible for increased toxic emission levels, thereby leading to the discovery of electric telehandler models. What more has been favoring the growth of segment is the mounting demand for silent operations in indoor locations.

Increasing deployment by farmers to boost their profit margins

Telehandlers have largely been used in various farming and agricultural activities, which is poised to drive the telehandlers market over the time span of 2020 to 2026. What makes them highly preferred across these sectors is their versatile nature and notable use in lifting heavy loads, stacking bales, and navigating through tightly packed crops.

Escalating product demand across Asia Pacific

The global telehandler industry has been diversified onto various regions including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Of these, Asia Pacific is set to register prolific gains in the telehandler industry, subject to the thriving construction industry and ever growing population. It was reported that the APAC construction market would record a remuneration of USD 5.45 trillion by the end of 2021.

Some of the fundamental factors supporting the regional growth include rising investments by various countries including India, China, and Japan for the development of large infrastructural projects, which has indeed triggered the adoption of telehandlers on a large scale.

Potential strategic measures being undertaken by industry biggies

Telehandler market has been highly consolidated and boasts of the presence of well-known market players such as Hunan Runshare Heavy Industry Company, Aichi Crop., Dinolift OY, and JCB, amongst others. These behemoths have been brainstorming into novel innovations allowing them to cater to the burgeoning demand from various application industries. A vital testament for the same is Bobcat’s 2020 launch of new stage V compliant telehandler models with D24 and D34 high power engines.

Such initiatives and trends are projected to offer a brighter future prospect to the overall telehandler market in the upcoming years.

About Global Market Insights:

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

