Fiberglass Filters Market | Industry Growth by Forecast to 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 21 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:Rising demand from the industrial and manufacturing sectors is likely to accelerate fiberglass filters market expansion over the estimated timeline. These filters are used extensively in furnace unit systems in the industrial domain, as well as in the paints industry.

The global fiberglass filters market share is expected to witness a significant growth trajectory over the forecast spell, owing to the rising prevalence of airborne diseases. Furthermore, growing awareness regarding the risks posed by unwanted pollen and dust will also propel product adoption.

Fiberglass filters refers to glass mat filters that comprise of 15–60 μm, high-porosity glass fibers. These filters are among the most common types used in residential HVAC and furnace systems. Filters with fiberglass are relatively lost-cost solutions, designed to safeguard systems from potentially damaging debris that may affect motors, fans, heat exchangers and cooling coils, among other air systems.

Based on Global Market Insights, Inc. estimates, the global fiberglass filters market size is anticipated to cross $1.3 billion by 2026.

Mounting investments in the North America transportation sector

Based on end-use, the fiberglass filters market from the transportation application segment is projected to record remuneration with $20 million by 2026. Increasing adoption of the product in the North America transportation sector is gaining rapid traction owing to strong efforts towards pollution mitigation and enhancement of clean air supply. Industry growth is further propelled by escalating investment interest in the transportation sector, backed by growing consumer propensity IAQ (Indoor Air Quality), energy efficiency and system performance.

Higher public awareness regarding the importance of high-quality products, coupled with the need for compliance with regulatory mandates pertaining to air pollution amid increasing global warming concerns are major contributing factors to fiberglass filters market growth.

Widespread product adoption in furnace units

The Italy fiberglass filters industry from the furnace unit usage segment is anticipated to exhibit growth at a rate of over 5.5% through 2026. Filters with fiberglass are used widely for the filtering of large airborne fluids and particles from air conditioners and furnace units.

Product demand is boosted significantly, as fiberglass filters are economical, disposable and effective. The growing demand for HVAC systems in the European pharmaceuticals sector is also expected to augment industry outlook.

Evolving food & beverage preferences in Asia Pacific

Rising demand for high-quality meat including pork, beef, poultry and seafood in the APAC region has urged producers to install efficient air filtration systems in the production facilities to ensure high quality livestock. This, in turn, has considerably stimulated APAC fiberglass filters industry trends over the projected timeframe. In fact, the livestock application segment is estimated to register commendable growth at a rate of 7% through 2026.

Meanwhile, the China fiberglass filters industry from the food & beverage segment is likely to depict substantial growth rate of nearly 5% through 2026. This growth is ascribed mainly to the evolving demographics, higher disposable incomes and more hectic lifestyles in the region, which have led to a considerable change in consumer preference for foods and beverages. Furthermore, progress in food processing technologies is also a key contributing factor to market growth in this segment.

Innovations in filter solutions

The global fiberglass filters industry outlook is strengthened by the presence of major entities such as Mahle Industrial Filtration, Troy Filters, Tri Dim, Camfil, AAF, Smith Filters, and Superior Fibers. These players are making targeted efforts towards developing innovative filter technologies in order to accommodate the ever-increasing demand for robust air filtration products from the residential and industrial sectors.

To illustrate, Camfil USA, a leading producer of air filtration products in 2019 unveiled its novel Megalam EnerGuard filter, with less than 1% efficiency performance failure, at relatively economical price points, longer service life, better operational efficiencies, savings in energy costs, and manufacturing process integrity for cleanroom facilities. The advanced air filtration technology is equipped with the combined benefits of both PTFE and fiberglass filters, which ensures better handling and compliance to the required HEPA efficiency standards.

Latest eTN Podcast



