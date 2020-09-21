Blast Chillers Market | Top Key Players Analysis, Trends, Global Size Forecast To 2026

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 21 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:The global blast chillers market size is poised to cross $2.50 billion by 2026, as per estimates from a Global Market Insights, Inc. report.

The global blast chillers market is poised to accrue substantial gains over the forecast spell, owing to the ability of the products to retain nutritional value of foods for long periods. These cooling devices witness widespread adoption in the retail sector as well as food services.

Economies across the globe have strict regulations pertaining to the consumption and storage of frozen foods. In the UK, for instance, under CFA (Chilled Food Association) guidelines, chilled foods are required to be stored at temperatures at or below 8ºC, throughout their lifespan, in order to maintain optimum quality and safety. Numerous food service industry players in recent years are making dedicated efforts to comply with these norms, which is in turn expected to add impetus to the blast chillers market expansion over the estimated timeline.

Rising number of specialty food establishments for tourists

The burgeoning tourism and hospitality industry across the globe, especially in regions like Latin America, is a major contributing factor to blast chillers industry growth. In order to cater to these rising tourist numbers, the establishment of specialty cafes and restaurants has witnessed a considerable upsurge in recent years. This, in turn, is likely to provide a significant boost to market trends in the years ahead.

In terms of capacity, reach-in blast chillers in 50-100 kg segment is expected to witness a tremendous growth trajectory over the estimated timeline. This can be attributed largely to the rising adoption of these devices in small restaurants and cafes, owing to their relatively lower costs and more convenient access.

Meanwhile, roll-in blast freezers in the below 100 kg segment are also likely to gain rapid traction in the years ahead, as these devices are equipped with ergonomic trolley designs, which enables them to be rolled in and out of the chillers for more convenient access to its contents. The roll-in blast chillers market outlook is also anticipated to witness significant growth due to the emergence of advanced features such as smart touch screen displays and probe temperature detection, among others.

Growing adoption of above 200kg capacity blast chillers in supermarkets

The adoption of blast freezers in largescale food establishments such as supermarkets is also likely to proliferate at a rapid rate over the years. These cooling devices are used extensively by supermarkets to mitigate food wastage and enhance product shelf life, particularly for perishable items. The above 200 kg blast chillers segment demonstrates robust potential in these applications, with the products being deployed in major supermarket chains such as Walmart and Target.

Likewise, mounting consumption of frozen and packaged food items in the APAC region is also expected to augment regional blast chillers market dynamics over the projected timeframe.

Strategic initiatives by major industry players to survive in the post-COVID-19 economy

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has presented a major roadblock to blast chillers market growth in recent times. Reductions in operating hours, facility closures and falling demands are hampering the businesses of blast chiller producers, in order to comply with stringent government mandates. Furthermore, the shortage of capital, higher costs and pushing back of purchase decisions by commercial buyers are also likely to impede industry expansion.

However, strong efforts by key blast chillers industry players to sustain in the post-coronavirus economy landscape are likely to present lucrative opportunities for recovery in the years ahead. Prominent entities operating in the market, including Master-Bilt Products, IRINOX, Williams refrigeration, Able Products, Precision Refrigeration, and AB Electrolux, among others are making targeted efforts such as new product developments to maintain a strong position in the global business landscape.

For example, in March 2020, Capital Cooling and Ilsa joined hands to develop a novel cooling device technology, dubbed the Evo Mini Blast Chiller, designed for use in professional kitchen settings. The countertop freezer device has been developed mainly for smaller kitchens, owing to its compact size and EHO compliance. The Ilsa Evo Mini Blast Chiller has several advanced attributes, including the “Cook & Chill” feature, which allows for blast chilling or shock freezing of food directly after cooking in order to maintain original fragrance and aroma until service, as well as ability to cool over 7kg of food to +3°C and freeze over 5kg of food to -18°C from, from temperatures of nearly 90°C.

