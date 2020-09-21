Hybrid Drivetrain Market: Industry Global Revenue, Historical Growth & Forecast Period 2020-2026

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 21 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:Global hybrid drivetrain market growth graph is projected to outline an upward trend by leveraging the increasing prominence of hybrid cars. These vehicles are gaining immense popularity owing to their extraordinary fuel efficiency, easier maintenance and lower environmental impact. These vehicles use an alternate power source together with traditional energy sources to generate a momentum which further reduces the fuel consumption.

Advanced hybrid drivetrains are increasingly witnessing technological advancements which are further bolstering the overall market outlook. Taking July 2019 for instance, where Toyota reportedly announced the development of its second hybrid transmission at the TMMP plant located in Walbrzych, Poland.

Newly launched vehicles that incorporate the hybrid alternative is expected to foster the industry expansion in Europe. Citing an instance, German automaker, BMW, in September 2019 reportedly announced that it would start providing a mild-hybrid option for the BMW 5 series vehicles. These vehicles use a 48V starter-generator along with a secondary battery which accelerates the regenerative banking system’s effectiveness.

Recently, in January 2020, the company also announced the launch of its new plug-in hybrid vehicle models including the BMW X2 xDrive25e and BMW X1 xDrive25e.

Based on type, the series-parallel hybrid drivetrain segment is poised to observe significant growth in the coming years. Series-parallel system are incredibly efficient since they divide the engine power in two paths, with one going to the generator for electricity production while other passes through a gear system to deliver momentum to the wheels.

The system is currently witnessing robust demand since it offers maximum power usage with the ability to fill engine torque gaps using electric power.

Leveraging the three trends mentioned above, the hybrid drivetrain market is anticipated to impel its revenue growth over the forthcoming years. The competitive landscape of global hybrid drivetrain market is inclusive of players like ZF Friedrichshafen, JATCO Ltd., Hofer Powertrain, Magna International, Denso, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, BAE Systems, and Aisin Seiki among others.

