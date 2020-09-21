Prof. Geoffrey Lipman accepted to the International Tourism Hall of Heroes

The International Tourism Hall of Heroes today added its fourth member. Professor Geoffrey Lipman was awarded the Golden Seal of the Safer Tourism Seal initiative for his leadership and achievements in the current tourism crisis. When it comes to climate-friendly travel Professor Lipman has been the leader and mentor in the global travel and tourism industry for some time.

Climate-friendly travel has been the issue for Professor Lipman over many years now, and COVID -19 did not stop this but created new awareness and opportunities. Based in Brussels, Belgium, and Malta, he has been working tirelessly. Professor Lipman has never been seen as a “Yes Man” and had brought to the table what is necessary.

Professor Geoffrey Lipman is Creative Disruption Architect and Director of greenearth.travel, a global think tank network promoting green growth & travelism (travel & tourism) and specializing in strategy, innovation & funding.

Prof. Lipman is an Adjunct Professor Victoria University Australia, Visiting Professor Hasselt University BE, Visiting Professor Oxford Brookes University UK, Senior Tourism Research Fellow, George Washington University US, and a Member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Agenda Council. He has written/lectured widely on tourism strategy, sustainability, and liberalization. In 2012, he launched at the Rio+20 Earth Summit a new compendium of leadership ideas from 50 of the best thinkers inside and outside the sector – “Green Growth & Travelism; Letters from Leaders”.

Lipman was Executive Director IATA, first President WTTC, and Assistant Secretary-General UNWTO. He has served on public & private sector Boards in Africa, Europe, Middle East & Canada, and EU Commissions on Airline Liberalization and on Tourism Employment. He is the president of the International Coalition of Tourism Partners (ICTP)

Lipman is currently leading the SUNx – Strong Universal Network – a new system for Tourism destinations and stakeholders to build Climate Resilience in line with the targets of the Paris Agreement through Climate Friendly Travel. It is managed by the Belgian-based not-for-profit Green Growth & Travelism Institute (GGTI).

Juergen Steinmetz, co-founder of the rebuidling.travel said: “I have known Geoffrey for about 20 years. Geoffrey is respected in the most amazing network of tourism leaders around the world. His passion for climate change and for emerging out of this crisis will make a big difference for our world. This award is well deserved.”

Lipman said: “I’m pleased to be part of this community: though hardly deserving – having learned over 3 happy careers as Exec Director in IATA, President WTTC and Ass. Sec. Gen UNWTO that the best path to safety and security is to listen to the real experts and help the sector go with the mainstream flow.

I have been fortunate to have as a friend and mentor for 25 years the incredible Maurice Strong who was a primary architect over half a century for today’s global UN Sustainability Framework….. Notably the SDG’s with their 2030 Targets and the Paris Accord with its 2050 existential hard stop.

This why in my last phase of the lifecycle I am so committed to SUNx Malta (Strong Universal Network – a legacy for Maurice) with our Climate Friendly Travel credo ~ Low Carbon: SDG linked: Paris 1.5 trajectory.

We believe that every company in the massive Travel & Tourism ecosystem can deliver on Climate Friendly Travel with 2030 and 2050 as strategic planning markers. And we are not just preaching: we are providing tools – a Climate Friendly Travel Diploma for Distance Training and a Registry of Climate Neutral & Sustainability Ambitions as a tracking guide. Our goal is to Inspire 100,000 STRONG Climate Champions across all UN States by 2030.

I am grateful also to my friend Leslie Vella of the Malta Tourism Authority for having the vision to share this last journey with me and Olly Wheatcroft. We are taking it for our grandkids.”

More information on the Safer Tourism Seal go to www.safertourismseal.com